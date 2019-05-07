YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A suspect is now in custody in connection with the stray bullet death of 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez.
Jamir Thompson, 15, an eighth grader, turned himself in to police at the third precinct in Yonkers with his attorney at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Thompson will be charged as an adult with second-degree murder. Police say he is known to them, but they would not discuss his violent criminal history due to the fact that he's a minor.
Montanez was walking with her sister around 6:30 p.m. when gunfire erupted on the corner of Lake Avenue and Morningside Place nearly two weeks ago.
Police say she was not the intended target.
Authorities say a group of people who knew each other had a fight on Lake Avenue, and one group chased after another. Surveillance video showed a car pulling up to the scene and two men jumping out before running around the corner.
That's when police say one person took out a gun and fired at least one shot into the direction of the other group.
Thompson allegedly stole a gold chain earlier in the day from another teen, resulting in the dispute.
"Our family is hurt, and whoever did this, we're going to get justice for it," said Naraly Martinez, a friend of the victim.
A young girl in the neighborhood claims to have been assaulted by Thompson, and neighbors say one woman had to move because she was afraid of the Thompson family.
"Give a 15-year-old a gun, and it's not going to end well," Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said. "It didn't in this case, and it won't in any case."
A funeral for Montanez was held last Thursday.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Yonkers Police Detective Division at (914) 377-7724 - all calls will remain confidential.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Suspect in fatal shooting of Yonkers teen girl turns self in
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More