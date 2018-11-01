Police in Manhattan are searching for a man wearing the mask of a horror movie villain in the shooting of two people.Police remained on the scene early Thursday on West 163rd Street in Washington Heights.The shots were fired just before 2 a.m. as people were standing outside, according to witnesses.The NYPD says someone in a Michael Myers Halloween mask walked up and began firing.A 17-year-old girl was hit in the stomach and taken to Harlem Hospital.A 21-year-old man was struck multiple times. He was taken to nearby New York Presbyterian Hospital.They are both expected to survive.One man was with the victims before the shooting and had just gone to bed when he heard shots."I went to sleep and after I heard the shots," he said. "I woke up and I heard one of my friends screaming out he's shot, and then there were cops coming."Investigators are still searching for the gunman.Police say the shooter was wearing the Michael Myers mask and a green hoodie jacket.----------