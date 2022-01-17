Suspect struck, cop injured after shooting in Yonkers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11479826" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A New York woman traveled 1,000 miles to Henderson, Tennessee to reunite with her lost dog after 5 years.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Police responding to a 911 call of a man waving a gun suddenly found themselves in an exchange of gunfire.The incident happened on Main Street in Yonkers around 12:30 p.m. Monday."At that point, officers responded, there were shots, we are still trying to narrow down who fired," Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.The suspect was struck in the leg and while no one else was shot, an officer did suffer a concussion.It's not clear how he was injured but the investigation will look at multiple police body cameras that were rolling.Other officers were being evaluated but were not said to be injured.One suspect is in custody. The suspect's condition was not yet known, but they are expected to survive."This is very preliminary but we believe the suspect called himself about a man waving a gun around," Mueller said. "So that is interesting, we'll have to piece it all together."Police are saying they are not looking for anyone else and it's not clear if there was a victim initially or if the suspect had been menacing anyone.Authorities have not yet recovered a gun and were waiting for a search warrant.----------