Suspected murderer on the run after woman found shot to death in New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --
A suspected murderer is on the run in New Jersey Tuesday after a woman was found fatally shot inside her home.

Angela Bledsoe, 44, was pronounced dead at her home in the 300 block of North Mountain Avenue in Montclair at 1:17 a.m.

Montclair police received a call just before midnight to make a wellness check at the home, and arriving officers discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are charging 55-year-old James Ray III with murder and weapons offenses.

Police say Ray and Bledsoe lived together and had a child in common.

That child is in the care of family members.

Ray remains at large, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

He is believed to be driving a black four-door BMW 328i with New Jersey license plate ZNX68M.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingmurderMontclairEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Staten Island Ferris wheel project officially dead
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
3 hurt when FDNY ambulance hits car, crashes into store
80 displaced in massive NJ fire that destroyed 5 buildings
Show More
WWE star Roman Reigns announces he has leukemia
Video: Serial NYC robbery suspect smashes window with rock
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot grows to record $1.6 billion
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Explosive device found at home of billionaire George Soros
More News