A suspected murderer is on the run in New Jersey Tuesday after a woman was found fatally shot inside her home.Angela Bledsoe, 44, was pronounced dead at her home in the 300 block of North Mountain Avenue in Montclair at 1:17 a.m.Montclair police received a call just before midnight to make a wellness check at the home, and arriving officers discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.She was pronounced dead at the scene.Authorities are charging 55-year-old James Ray III with murder and weapons offenses.Police say Ray and Bledsoe lived together and had a child in common.That child is in the care of family members.Ray remains at large, and he is believed to be armed and dangerous.He is believed to be driving a black four-door BMW 328i with New Jersey license plate ZNX68M.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.----------