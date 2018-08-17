Suspected shoplifter slashed with box cutter during scuffle with employee at Manhattan CVS

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A suspected shoplifter was slashed with a box cutter during a scuffle with an employee at a Manhattan CVS Friday afternoon.

It happened at the East 68th Street and Third Avenue location on the Upper East Side around noon.

Authorities say the shoplifter was attempting to steal something when he got into the altercation with the worker, who then took out a box cutter and slashed the suspect.

The suspect ran around the corner to the 68th Street Synagogue, where he collapsed.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He is expected to be charged with the shoplifting.

The CVS employee was also taken into custody at the scene. Charges are said to be pending against him as well.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cvsslashingrobberyshopliftingNew York CityManhattanUpper East Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Video seems to show officer having sex in his office
Teen who pushed friend off bridge charged
Whale flips boat at the Jersey Shore
Man who made couples have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Exclusive: More claims of abuse by welfare agency police
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin Friday
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Show More
Slain mom on Facebook: Husband 'best dad us girls could ask for'
President Trump visits Long Island for fundraiser luncheon
2 sentenced in grow house explosion that killed FDNY chief
1 dead, 3 critical after fire breaks out in Brooklyn
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More News