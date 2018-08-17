A suspected shoplifter was slashed with a box cutter during a scuffle with an employee at a Manhattan CVS Friday afternoon.It happened at the East 68th Street and Third Avenue location on the Upper East Side around noon.Authorities say the shoplifter was attempting to steal something when he got into the altercation with the worker, who then took out a box cutter and slashed the suspect.The suspect ran around the corner to the 68th Street Synagogue, where he collapsed.He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.He is expected to be charged with the shoplifting.The CVS employee was also taken into custody at the scene. Charges are said to be pending against him as well.----------