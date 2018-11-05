Suspects arrested in drawing of swastikas on Brooklyn homes

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police have arrested two suspects believed to be behind another spree of anti-Semitic incidents in the New York area, this one in Brooklyn Heights.
The NYPD says the incidents took place October 30 at about 9:35 p.m.
Authorities say 18-year-old Jarrick Wiltshire and 17-year-old Daul Moultrie drew multiple swastikas on the steps and garage doors of multiple residential homes on Garden Place, between Joralemon Street and State Street.
Police released surveillance images of the two suspects, who are each now charged with three counts of aggravated harassment.
On Friday night, police made an arrest after messages of hate were found inside a Brooklyn synagogue.
Anyone with additional information in regards to this or other incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube