2 women dead after hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A deadly hit-and-run crash claimed the lives of two women in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at Flatlands and Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York.

Police say a gray BMW was traveling southbound on Pennsylvania Avenue when it struck a Toyota Camry that was traveling east on Flatlands Avenue.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota Camry were transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County where they were pronounced deceased.

After the collision, two unidentified male occupants of the BMW fled the location on foot. The NYPD's Highway Collision Squad is investigating.

Eyewitness accounts say the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed.

The identities of the deceased are pending proper family notifications.

The two first responders were met on the sixth floor by a gunman who made off with their medical bags and radios.



