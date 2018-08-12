NEW YORK (WABC) --Police are searching for two men wanted for a string of gunpoint robberies at parks in The Bronx.
Investigators say they robbed at least eight people inside Bronx Park and French Charley Playground during the month of May.
Police say they arrested 17-year-old Demitri Campbell in connection to at least one of the robberies. They are still searching for two more suspects.
In many cases, the NYPD says the suspects confronted people in the parks, displayed a firearm and demanded money and cell phones. At least two of the victims were punched.
Police describe the two remaining suspects as black males, , 17-25 years old, approximately 6"00" in height and skinny build.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts