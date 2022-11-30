Suspicious substance found in Manhattan hotel room; police searching for suspect: sources

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who snuck into a hotel room in Manhattan and left behind a suspicious substance that resulted in a cleaning lady being hospitalized on Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources.

They say a family checked into the Park Hyatt Hotel, located at 153 W 57th Street, on November 22, and checked out on Sunday.

As the family was checking out, they dropped a hotel keycard.

Law enforcement sources say a man picked up the keycard and used it to get into the room, where he slept either one or two nights.

A cleaning lady went into the room earlier on Tuesday, cleaned the room, and then reported feeling "dizzy and nauseous."

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she's expected to survive.

Police were called to check on the substance, according to sources.

The substance was swept up, so there was no powder residue, but the residue that was there came back positive for some sort of substance.

Police are now looking for the man who slept in the room and left behind the suspicious substance.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

