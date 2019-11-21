Suspicious vehicle stopped at White House, 1 in custody

WASHINGTON -- An unauthorized vehicle was stopped trying to enter the White House complex Thursday morning in Washington D.C., the U.S. Secret Service says.

The Secret Service says the vehicle was following another vehicle that lawfully entering an external checkpoint.

The vehicle was stopped and an individual was immediately taken into custody. Further details were not immediately available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington d.c.intruderthe white houseu.s. & worldsecret service
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen riding e-scooter struck and killed in NJ
Police say body found is missing Connecticut bar owner
Video: Dramatic rescue from burning car in CT
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and a bit milder
Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate
Key witnesses will cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting at Bronx tobacco shop
Show More
British Airways delays, cancels several flights, JFK affected
Inmate allegedly hits Rikers officer with piece of wood
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
Search for UPS truck in hit-and-run of Nassau County woman
10-year-old boy shot at NJ high school football game dies
More TOP STORIES News