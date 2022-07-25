This Indian-style taqueria is fusing the best of both worlds

New York -- When Danikkah Josan's father decided to retire after working more than 30 years at the same newsstand in the West Village, it was a no-brainer for her to take over his lease and turn the space into her own. Living in Texas for six years, Danikkah fell in love with all the authentic taco shops and wanted to bring that same style of food to New York, but with a twist.

Growing up with a Puerto Rican mom and an Indian dad, she's always loved both cultures and wanted to create something that celebrated them both. Taco Mahal takes classic Indian dishes, like chicken tikka masala, and turns them into tacos by making small, tortilla-like naan and adding garnishes like arugula, cilantro, and cabbage.

By turning Indian curries into bite-sized meals, the restaurant allows customers to try an assortment of different dishes. Danikkah's father and cousins help run Taco Mahal so successfully that they've now also opened a second location in Hell's Kitchen. "It's a huge deal for our family and for my father, starting from the West Village and growing into another region of the city, he's definitely so proud of it," says Danikkah.