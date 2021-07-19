Target offering teachers 15% discount on classroom supplies through July 31

Heads up, teachers! Educators are eligible for a discount at Target right now as back-to-school season is right around the corner.For the fourth year in a row, teachers can receive a 15% discount on select classroom supplies and essentials as part of Target's Teacher Prep event.According to a press release from the retailer, all K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are eligible.Teachers can access the discount via Target Circle, the retailer's loyalty program.The offer runs from now through July 31. The discount can only be used on one purchase.