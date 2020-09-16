LIST: 56 New York City schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19

The list contains cases from Sept. 8 -- the day staff returned to the building -- through Sept. 14.
The DOE says action has been taken at all 56 schools and only one building has been closed.
Two cases in separate classrooms were identified within a week at PS 811X The Academy for Career and Living Skill on Longfellow Avenue, which reopened Monday after a deep clean and investigation. All close contacts have been quarantined and no link was found between the two cases, officials said.
Two cases were found in separate classrooms at PS 139 and are being investigated. The building is closed for an initial 24-hour period.
FULL LIST:
1. 02M158 P.S. 158 Bayard Taylor
2. 02M267 East Side Elementary School, PS 267
3. 02M545 High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies
4. 04M372 Esperanza Preparatory Academy
5. 05M161 P.S. 161 Pedro Albizu Campos
6. 06M278 Paula Hedbavny School
7. 07X154 P.S. 154 Jonathan D. Hyatt
8. 08X130 P.S. 130 Abram Stevens Hewitt
9. 08X530 Longwood Preparatory Academy
10. 09X070 P.S. 070 Max Shoenfeld
11. 10X056 P.S. 056 Norwood Heights
12. 12X214 P.S. 214
13. 12X536 P.S. 536
14. 13K011 P.S. 011 Purvis J. Behan
15. 14K478 The High School for Enterprise, Business and Technology
16. 15K001 P.S. 001 The Bergen
17. 15K088 J.H.S. 088 Peter Rouget
18. 16K267 M.S. 267 Math, Science & Technology
19. 16K243 P.S. 243 The Weeksville School
20. 17K161 P.S. 161 The Crown
21. 19K214 P.S. Michael Friedsam
22. 19K149 P.S. 149 Danny Kaye
23. 19K618 Academy of Innovative Technology
24. 19K662 Liberty Avenue Middle School
25. 21K177 P.S. 177 The Marlboro
26. 21K228 I.S. 228 David A. Boody
27. 22K139 P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty
28. 22K361 P.S. 361 East Flatbush Early Childhood School
29. 27Q197 P.S. 197 The Ocean School
30. 28Q055 P.S. 055 The Maure Magnet School of Communication Arts, Technology and Multimedia
31. 28Q349 P.S. 349 The Queens School for Leadership and Excellence
32. 30Q084 PS 84 Steinway
33. 21K281 I.S. 281 Joseph B. Cavallaro
34. 21K097 P.S. 97 The Highlawn
35. 22K514 Frederick Douglass Academy VII HS
36. 26Q430 Francis Lewis High School
37. 27Q090 P.S. 090 Horace Mann
38. 30Q230 I.S. 230
39. 30Q111 P.S. 111 Jacob Blackwell
40. 31R078 P.S. 78
41. 31R058 Space Shuttle Columbia School
42. 31R440 New Dorp High School
43. 31R455 Tottenville HS
44. 31R062 The Kathleen Grimm School for Leadership and Sustainability
45. 31R013 P.S. 13 ML Lindemeyer
46. 32K377 P.S. 377 Alejandrina B. De Gautier
47. 32K549 The Brooklyn School for Social Justice
48. 75X811 The Academy for Career and Living Skill
49. 75x010 75x010@817
50. 75Q075 75Q@276 Robert E. Peary School
51. 75X186 P186X Walter J. Damrosch School
52. 79X695 Passages Academy Bronx
53. XALZ Mid-Bronx CCRP Early Childhood Center, Inc.
54. XAVS Bedrock Preschool (NYCEEC)
55. KCFA SCO Family of Services
56. 75Q009 P.S. 009 Walter Reed School
The DOE says in all other instances, schools have remained open. Everyone who has tested positive is isolating and the Test and Trace Corps. and the Department of Health are following up on all confirmed cases.
New York City has priority testing for students and staff at 22 sites,and everyone in encouraged to get tested. For 98% of the tests at those sites, individuals have received a result within 48 hours.
Beginning in October, all schools will have mandatory monthly random testing to continue to keep transmission low.
