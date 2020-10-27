Technology

ABC News Live New York now available on ABC7NY CTV app

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC News Live and Eyewitness News are joining forces to bring you the news 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This live streaming news service is a blend of two powerhouses: America's #1 News and New York's #1 news.

If you're looking for extended news coverage of national and world events, or you can't get enough local news from WABC-TV, then make sure you have the ABC7NY app on your connected device.

How can you watch? Go to your streaming device, like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV.

Search for ABC7 New York. Download the app and you'll have access to the world of news.

It's a great place to watch Eyewitness News live, as well as ABC News Live's continuous news coverage.

There's always something informative, like weather updates and features.

And there's so much more. Were you out of the house before GMA? Now you watch the best moments in the afternoon. Didn't stay up for Nightline? You can catch that in the morning - and in between you can see Eyewitness News.

