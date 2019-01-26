TECHNOLOGY

Boeing pulls off first test flight of self-flying air taxi: Video

EMBED </>More Videos

Boeing's self-piloting electric air taxi has officially taken to the skies in its first test flight, the company confirmed. The short flight included a takeoff, several seconds of hovering and a landing. (Boeing)

MANASSAS, Va. --
Boeing's self-piloting air taxi has officially taken to the skies.

The company completed the first successful test flight of its autonomous flying taxi in Virginia earlier this week. The short flight included a takeoff, several seconds of hovering and a landing.

According to Boeing, the next phase of the project will include horizontal movement in addition to the vertical takeoff and landing. The company characterized that phase of the project as "the most significant engineering challenge for any high-speed (vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft."

The 30-foot electric aircraft is projected to have a range of up to 50 miles. Boeing managed to usher the project from design to prototype in a year, Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyboeingaviationu.s. & worldtaxiflying taxi
TECHNOLOGY
CES in Las Vegas shows off latest high-tech TVs
'Wewalk' is a smart cane for visually impaired people
Google announces billion dollar expansion in NYC
Study: Mobile payment apps lead to increased spending
How earthquakes are measured
More technology
TECHNOLOGY
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Motorola bringing back 'Razr' phone with a few upgrades
'Amazon for Teens' gives 13- to 17-year-olds moderated profiles
More Technology
Top Stories
NYPD greeted by stolen dog during door knock at suspect's home
Brooklyn man quits job, comes forward as $298M Powerball winner
Teens rob at least 7 Midtown newsstands, attack workers
Toddler found dead in borehole after 13-day search
Officer charged in Russian roulette-style killing of fellow cop
Man fatally shot in Orange Co.; Suspects arrested after police chase
President Trump signs bill reopening government for next 3 weeks
Facebook allowed 'friendly fraud' to profit from kids, memo says
Show More
NJ store clerk attempts to take gun from robber
5-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer battling cancer
Mail truck explodes into rolling ball of fire
Flight attendant dies on NYC-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight
6 hurt after car jumps curb in Queens
More News