TECHNOLOGY

Consumer Reports: How to choose a VPN

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Nina Pineda has all the info on how to protect your privacy.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
With stories of widespread hackings and websites selling your data, we all want to know how to keep our digital lives private and secure.

One easy way is to use a VPN -- or virtual private network -- on your computer and smartphone. But how do you know which one is right for you? Consumer Reports offers some guidelines.

Most good VPNs will have encryption. That will secure your data going back and forth. And it's not just for businesses. Consumer Reports says anyone who uses public WiFi -- like at a coffee shop or airport -- would be wise to use a VPN. But if you have to add in codes or put in a password, it may not get used and a VPN that isn't used is not going to protect you.

Another thing to look for is whether the company keeps a log of your activity. Some VPNs make no bones about the fact that they are collecting and selling your data, which is kind of antithetical to the idea of a VPN in the first place.

This is more common among free VPNs, but if you're willing to pay for privacy, a typical service for consumers will run you about $5 to $10 a month. Businesses will likely pay more, but the peace of mind really sweetens the deal.

And this isn't just for people who use public WiFi. Consumer Reports says you can also use it in your own home so that your internet service provider can't keep track of what you are looking at or shopping for -- because they can collect your data too.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologytechnologysecurityinternet
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TECHNOLOGY
Version of Alexa skirts some sensitive kid questions
Scam alert: Beware of new blackmail porn scam
Facebook testing new dating feature
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Dating site users warned of bank fraud scam after 3 incidents
More Technology
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News