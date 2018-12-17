Google announced a major real-estate expansion in New York City that will make the company one of the city's largest commercial tenants and add thousands of jobs in coming years.Google said it would lease a large office building at 550 Washington St. in the West Village neighborhood and make it the centerpiece of its new 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square Campus.Google plans to invest $1 billion in capital improvements to the campus, which will also include two nearby buildings at 315 and 345 Hudson Street.----------