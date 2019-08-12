Teen accused of driving drunk after party, striking 80-year-old pedestrian on Long Island

BOHEMIA, Long Island (WABC) -- A teenager is accused of driving drunk after leaving a sleepover and causing two crashes -- one of which left a pedestrian critically injured.

The first incident was reported just before 7 a.m. on Sunday morning on Ashford Drive.

Officials say Christina Burns, 17, slept over at Francis Rogalle's home after attending a party at his house on Saturday night.

Police say Burns left the house at 6:50 a.m. and was allegedly still under the influence. Her car left the road, struck a mailbox and drove across a lawn before striking a pedestrian who was walking on Ashford Drive.

The 80-year-old pedestrian, identified as Che Yeung, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Burns is accused of leaving the scene in her car.

About half an hour later, police say she was involved in a second crash at the intersection of Route 347 and Route 25 in Nesconset.

After she was linked to both crashes, authorities charged Burns with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury.

Rogalle, 50, was charged with violating Suffolk County's social host law.

