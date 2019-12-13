Teenage suspect arrested in murder of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD has arrested one juvenile in connection with the stabbing death of Barnard freshman Tessa Majors, three law enforcement sources told ABC News.Detectives believe there may be as many as three individuals linked to the crime.More information is expected later Friday.The hunt continues for the killers who stabbed to death an 18-year-old college student on Manhattan's Upper West Side.And now Tessa Majors' classmates at Barnard College are calling for added security.Majors was wrapping up her first semester at the school as she cut through Morningside Park just before 8 p.m. Wednesday when police say a group of teens tried to rob her and take her phone.There was a struggle, and she was stabbed multiple times. She tried to get to help at a security booth but it was too late.She was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.There have been no arrests.Police questioned several teens Thursday, one day after the deadly stabbing.Each of the teens - minors who police say were with their parents during questioning - was later released.Morningside Park remains closed, with crime scene tape or a police officer at every entrance.A memorial with flowers now stands just feet away from where Majors was found.It is one of two. The other is located on the Barnard campus, where that community held an emotional vigil Thursday night.Majors' parents are said to be traveling from their home in Charlottesville, Virginia.The school insists a guard is always in that booth, but students are calling more security after Tessa's death."There should be 24/7 security guards," said Columbia University student Marwa Khairy. "Personally when I go through the park I almost never see a security guard.""Talking to a lot of my friends the past couple of weeks how it's getting dark so early, you know," said another Columbia student, Maya Sampleton. "And so I think that's something the school needs to take responsibility for."Investigators were still combing the park for evidence on Thursday.A police helicopter was overhead as dive teams searched Morningside Pond to see if the suspects discarded anything there.Everyone on the Barnard and Columbia campuses and in the surrounding community is anxious for word of an arrest.----------