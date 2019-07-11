Teen claims he was 'defending himself' in fatal Bronx school stabbing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Opening statements began Friday in the trial of a teenager accused in the deadly stabbing of a classmate inside a school in the Bronx.
A teenage accused in the deadly stabbing of a classmate inside a school in the Bronx took the stand on Thursday, telling his story to the judge.
Abel Cedeno, 19, blames years of bullying because of his sexuality. He took the stand in his own defense against the manslaughter charges he faces.
Cedeno is accused of the stabbing death of then-15-year-old Matthew McCree and the slashing of 16-year-old Arane Leboy in September 2017 at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation.
Cedeno was first questioned by his attorney as to the events of that day. They claim Cedeno endured years of bullying about his sexual orientation.
McCree's mother took exception to his testimony.
"Everybody who has testified so far adds up...except his," said the victim's mother, Louna Dennis.
Under cross-examination from Prosecutor Nancy Borko, Cedeno testified that other students were throwing things at him in class. As he was leaving, he said he was approached by Matthew McCree, who punched him several times. He said, "I was alone and no one was going to help me, so I took out the knife."
During questioning, he struggled to describe the next events.
"I don't remember the exact moment," Cedeno said, "I don't remember when I stabbed him."
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Cedeno said he took a knife to school because he feared for his safety.
