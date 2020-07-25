Teen critical after stabbing following car crash in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect after teenager was stabbed in the head and critically injured in what could have been a road rage incident.

The 19-year-old was stabbed on 4th Avenue near 60th Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

The incident is believed to have started as a car crash between the victim and the suspect who allegedly stabbed him.

RELATED | Exclusive: 89-year-old woman who was attacked, set on fire in Brooklyn speaks out

The victim was stabbed in the neck and chest and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses say the victim and the suspect got out of their vehicles to exchange paperwork after a minor crash when the situation escalated out of control.

Authorities are looking for the man who left the scene in a white sedan.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sunset parkbrooklynnew york citybrooklyn newsteenagerstabbingroad rage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
89-year-old woman set on fire in Brooklyn speaks out
Police: Man fatally shot in the face in Brooklyn
Chiefs' OL opts out of NFL season to be on front lines of pandemic
AccuWeather: Hazy, hot and humid
Long-standing NYC restaurant closing doors due to COVID
Child falls from second floor window fire escape in NYC
Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices
Show More
Former employee sues Sam's Club after being forced to wear a mask
37 bars, restaurants issued summonses for violating NY rules
Man seen in video putting officer in chokehold charged
Researchers to explore mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coast
Court rules NJ can shut down gym that defied closure
More TOP STORIES News