Teenage boy dead, 2 wounded in house party shooting in Bronx

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager is dead and two other people hospitalized after a shooting broke up a house party in the Bronx.

It happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue in Norwood.

Police say gunfire erupted at a house party and sent people running.

TOP NEWS | FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states between now and Inauguration Day
EMBED More News Videos

Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.



A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stairwell between the eighth and ninth floors of the building.

He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he later died.

A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were hurt.

No arrests have been made.

MORE NEWS: Security camera captures small plane crash on Long Island
EMBED More News Videos

A small aircraft crashed on Long Island on Sunday afternoon after the pilot reported engine problems, the FAA said.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york citybronxnorwoodfatal shootingnypdshootingteen killedteen shot
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
De Blasio has stern warning for any NYC employees at Capitol riot
COVID-19 herd immunity unlikely in 2021 despite vaccines: UN
AccuWeather: Sunnier day with light wind
FBI: Armed protests planned in all 50 states over next 10 days
Video: Woman injured after violent carjacking outside her LI home
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
1 firefighter injured in 2-alarm fire in NYC
Show More
Couple forges positive COVID tests to delay criminal trial
Future first dog Major Biden to get virtual 'indoguration'
NYPD official retiring amid investigation into hateful posts
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in NY, NYC, and NJ
More TOP STORIES News