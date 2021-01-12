Teenage boy dead, 2 wounded in house party shooting in Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9568044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pierre Thomas has more on a warning from the FBI about possible armed protests planned in all 50 states over the next 10 days.

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A teenager is dead and two other people hospitalized after a shooting broke up a house party in the Bronx.It happened just before 12 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 3500 block of Webster Avenue in Norwood.Police say gunfire erupted at a house party and sent people running.A 16-year-old boy was shot in the stairwell between the eighth and ninth floors of the building.He was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he later died.A 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were hurt.No arrests have been made.----------