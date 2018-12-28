Teen fatally shot in Jersey City restaurant by masked gunman

EMBED </>More Videos

Police identified the boy as Judane Holmes, a Snyder High School student

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
A community is mourning after a teenager was shot to death in a Jersey City restaurant the day after Christmas.

The 16-year-old was shot in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

Eyewitness say the shooting happened inside a fast-food restaurant, and they saw a gunman flee the scene. Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask.

Police identified the boy as Judane Holmes, a Snyder High School student. The school will offer grief counseling for fellow students and staff when class resumes in the new year.

Holmes is the third teenager killed in Jersey City shootings since September.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the killing. So far there have been no arrests.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingteen killedJersey CityHudson County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Electrical arc' turns night sky blue in NYC
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
Newark travelers warned of Christmas Eve measles exposure
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $370M for drawing tonight
Suspect in custody after attack of 88-year-old during NYC home invasion
Police impersonators attempt to kidnap man in Queens
1 year ago: Historic Bronx fire kills 13
Show More
LI police cracking down on drunk driving after officer struck
MTA adds extra service for New Year's, holiday weekend
AccuWeather: Weekend sun but rain returns for New Year's Eve
NYC to ban all pharmacies from selling cigarettes
President Trump threatens to shut down entire border with Mexico
More News