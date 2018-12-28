A community is mourning after a teenager was shot to death in a Jersey City restaurant the day after Christmas.The 16-year-old was shot in the area of Bidwell Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.Eyewitness say the shooting happened inside a fast-food restaurant, and they saw a gunman flee the scene. Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask.Police identified the boy as Judane Holmes, a Snyder High School student. The school will offer grief counseling for fellow students and staff when class resumes in the new year.Holmes is the third teenager killed in Jersey City shootings since September.The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit is investigating the killing. So far there have been no arrests.----------