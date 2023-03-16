Derick Waller reports on the new video of the shooting from Crown Heights.

Video of man wanted in murder of teen outside Crown Heights deli

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are hoping new, clear surveillance video will lead to the arrest of the man who fatally shot a teen boy outside of a Brooklyn deli.

The video out Thursday morning came from the surveillance cameras on the outside of the Ya Ya Deli at Saratoga Avenue and Prospect Place.

It shows the gunman walking out of the deli before he reaches into his waistband, pulls out a gun, and pulls the trigger.

It happened Wednesday just before 5 p.m. after police say a group of teens, possibly part of some juvenile robbery gang, had an argument outside the store.

That dispute ended with 17-year-old Graig Bassett being shot in the torso.

He died at Interfaith Medical Center.

Bassett lives just down the block from the deli.

Thursday morning, Eyewitness News spoke with a man who works inside the store.

"It's sad to see somebody lose their life over what, money, women? What could be the problem to take somebody's life? It's very sad, I'm speechless," said Mohamed Alzindani, a deli worker.

If you can help investigators make an arrest, call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS.

ALSO READ | Elderly dog euthanized hours after escaping from owner's yard in Queens

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.