Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on Long Island

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- There are disturbing details in the case of a teenage girl who says a simple Uber ride has left her traumatized."It's hard for me to open up and, like, trust people now," the victim said. "Because I put trust in that I would be able to get home safely. And I was not able to get home safely that night. "ABC News is not naming or showing the face of the teenager who was 15-years-old at the time she requested a ride in Nassau County after leaving a sweet 16 party.She told ABC's Linsey Davis that when she was picked up in Atlantic Beach, her driver told her to sit in the front seat."Did he say, 'get in the backseat? Get in the front seat?'" Davis asked."No, he said, 'Get in the front seat,'" the victim said."And you've ridden in Ubers before," Davis said. "So, that was not something that was customary?""No, usually they're, they let you choose, you know? It's just expected for you to choose where you want to sit," the victim said.Authorities say that that's when 32-year-old Sean Williams invited the teen to go drinking with him, and drive to his home in Brooklyn, where prosecutors claim he planned to sexually assault the girl."This is a young woman that was terrorized during this hour that she was in the car with him trapped and unable to get out," the District Attorney said."He kept asking me, like, if I wanted to go out for drinks with him sometime," she said. "And I said, "No, because I'm 15. I can't go out to drinks.' And, like, I just want to get home. But he kept, you know, insisting on that."Eventually, the teen managed to convince Williams that she needed to go to the bathroom.When he pulled over at a McDonald's, she entered the restaurant and called 911.Days later, police arrested Williams, who has been released on $150,000 bail.His attorney released a statement saying, "My client adamantly denies doing anything of any nature that can be construed as criminal. The facts and circumstances as alleged leave much to be debated at trial which my client is looking forward to."Sexual assault allegations have plagued the ride-sharing industry, with multiple class action lawsuits filed against Uber and its competitors.In a statement an Uber spokesperson wrote,"What has been reported is deeply alarming and the driver's access to the app was immediately removed when we learned about the incident. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement on their case."This case is also raising questions about the company's policies concerning minors. Uber says only adults 18 and over can use the service. But the Uber app doesn't require a birthday to register an account."This company needs to take responsibility for their product and the service that they're providing to the public," the victim's attorney said.The victim's family says ride share companies like Uber need to better vet their drivers."What would your advice be now to young people who use these apps like Uber all the time?" Davis asked."They shouldn't trust it. There is no 100% guarantee of your safety," the victim said.