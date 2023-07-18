15-year-old shot in back in Brooklyn dies

Police are investigating after a teen was shot in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Tom Negovan has more.

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The teen shot in the back in Brooklyn died from his injuries Tuesday morning.

Foridun Maulonou, 15, was shot in the back near 2007 62nd St. just after 1 p.m. Monday.

He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where his condition was very grave.

Tuesday morning, police released that the boy had died at the hospital.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants, and gray sneakers.

Witnesses described seeing a group of teenagers gathered before hearing as many as five shots.

They say kids scattered in all directions, including the 15-year-old victim, who fell in the street about half a block from where he was shot.

Residents in the neighborhood said they were stunned and fearful as it is a neighborhood filled with young families and small businesses.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ | Woman shares chilling voicemail left by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.