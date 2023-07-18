15-year-old shot in back in Brooklyn dies

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The teen shot in the back in Brooklyn died from his injuries Tuesday morning.
Foridun Maulonou, 15, was shot in the back near 2007 62nd St. just after 1 p.m. Monday.
He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center where his condition was very grave.
Tuesday morning, police released that the boy had died at the hospital.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants, and gray sneakers.
Witnesses described seeing a group of teenagers gathered before hearing as many as five shots.
They say kids scattered in all directions, including the 15-year-old victim, who fell in the street about half a block from where he was shot.
Residents in the neighborhood said they were stunned and fearful as it is a neighborhood filled with young families and small businesses.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Woman shares chilling voicemail left by Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.