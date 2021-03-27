17-year-old stabbed to death in Washington Heights; police searching for suspect

By Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Washington Heights.

A 17-year-old was stabbed at the intersection of 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The teen flagged down EMS at the scene to tell them he was injured. He was bleeding profusely and was immediately taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.

Police are currently searching for a suspect.

Officers cordoned off the scene, speaking to street vendors and other possible witnesses.

"This is happening everywhere today, it's so sad. It's unfortunate these kids don't know where their head is going. It's happening too often today. It's a shame, it really is," said Frank Martinez, Jr.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.

ALSO READ | NYC public housing inspector suspended for delivering racist letter to Asian tenants
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washington heightsnew york citymanhattancrimestabbing
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY State trooper dies 3 years after Long Island crash
Man dies after being punched, hitting head on pavement outside bar
AccuWeather Alert: Windy and wet
Fauci lays out scenario for when US could loosen masking recommendations
Firefighters rescue dog stuck in reclining sofa
7 people shot in Philadelphia
17-year-old injured in Rockland County shooting dies at hospital
Show More
Thousands of animals could die if Suez Canal remains blocked, NGO warns
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Search on for man with stroller who yelled anti-Asian statements at woman
COVID Updates: Vaccines may need boosters until infections die down
New memorial honors Puerto Rican victims of Hurricane Maria
More TOP STORIES News