17-year-old stabbed to death in Washington Heights; police searching for suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10451688" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim has more on a letter that was addressed to Asian roommates in Manhattan which contained a racial slur.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in Washington Heights.A 17-year-old was stabbed at the intersection of 181st Street and St. Nicholas Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Saturday.The teen flagged down EMS at the scene to tell them he was injured. He was bleeding profusely and was immediately taken to Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, where he later died.Police are currently searching for a suspect.Officers cordoned off the scene, speaking to street vendors and other possible witnesses."This is happening everywhere today, it's so sad. It's unfortunate these kids don't know where their head is going. It's happening too often today. It's a shame, it really is," said Frank Martinez, Jr.The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are unknown.----------