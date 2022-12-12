Manhunt underway after teen girl fatally stabbed in neck in Harlem

Janice has details fom Harlem on the search for the victim's boyfriend.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teenage girl is dead after being violently stabbed in an apartment building in Harlem over the weekend.

Police were called Sunday evening to a building on Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard that's known as a place for transient residents.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence stabbed in the neck fighting for her life. She was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are now looking for Lawrence's boyfriend, 18-year-old Zyaire Crumbley.

Crumbley and Lawrence allegedly got into an argument in the apartment just before police were called.

People in the neighborhood were saddened to hear the news of Crumbley's death.

That broke my heart," Lesha Sekou of Street Corner Resources said. "I'm a mother and grandmother. We are parents. We parent the kids that come to us. Hurtful when a young person has lost life the way she lost her life."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

