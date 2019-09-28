Several teens face gang assault charges after 16-year-old's stabbing death on Long Island: Police

OCEANSIDE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police say several people are in custody Friday to face charges in connection to the stabbing death of a teen on Long Island.

The suspects, between 16 and 19 years old, face gang assault charges for their alleged involvement in the fight that preceded the deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Kahseen Morris, which was recorded on Snapchat and watched by dozens at an Oceanside strip mall on September 16.

Police said three surrendered to police and others were taken into custody as part of that ongoing investigation:

-- Haakim Mechan, 19, of Long Beach
-- Marquis Stephens Jr., 18, of Long Beach
-- Javonte Neals, 18, Long Beach
-- Taj Woodruff, 17, of Long Beach
-- Sean Merritt, 17, of Long Beach
-- 2 male juveniles, both 16, both of Long Beach

Authorities put out a stern warning to anyone who was involved and didn't help to turn themselves in before it was too late.

"It's ongoing. Our homicide guys are still doing their work and out they're in the field. They're working with cooperators and trying to get the job done," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "We'll have an announcement when that time comes and we'll let you know exactly how many people and when."

Last week, the alleged attacker, 18-year-old Tyler Flach, was arrested and pleaded not guilty on manslaughter charges. Flach, of Lido Beach, is accused of stabbing Morris multiple times in the chest.



The confrontation, involving as many as 50 teens, is believed to be part of an ongoing dispute over a girl and was likely pre-arranged.

Detectives said Morris was the intended target because of his friendship with the girl, and Flach is described as a friend of the girl's ex-boyfriend.

At least six others were with Flach during the brawl, and police are looking into their possible involvement.

Funeral services for Morris will be held Saturday in Oceanside.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-800-224-TIPS.

