Teens steal woman's cane, then beat her with it in Jamaica, Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a group of teens caught on camera stealing a senior citizen's cane and then beating her with it.Investigators say the attack was completely random.It happened along 169th Street in Jamaica, Queens on August 4th around 8 p.m.Two teenage boys and two teenage girls were seen on video stealing a cane away from the 67-year-old woman.Once they got the cane, they pushed her to the ground, took her cell phone and then beat her with the cane and she was on her knees.Then the group jumped into a late model Nissan Altima.Fortunately, the woman was not seriously hurt.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------