Teens wanted in brutal assault of 79-year-old man outside Queens library

By Eyewitness News
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for two teens wanted in the brutal assault of a 79-year-old man in Queens.

Police say two teenage boys chased and punched the victim in front of the Cambria Heights Public Library back on October 10th.

The victim suffered a broken femur and broken ribs.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cambria heightsnew york cityqueensassaultattack
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Truck fleeing accident hits and kills pedestrian on Long Island
Sources: Intended target in shooting outside HS was at nearby basketball court shooting Saturday
Burglars completely remove ATM from store in NYC burglary spree
Keep the umbrella handy!
Police ID body of woman found in Staten Island woods
New concerns over 'dip powder' manicures
Critics take aim at NYPD over 2 incidents at subway stations
Show More
Son in custody after couple found dead in New Jersey home
Woman charged in connection with NJ boyfriend's suicide
Shots fired into Long Island home while residents slept
NYPD officer injured in police shooting released from hospital
NYC council votes to suspend controversial councilman
More TOP STORIES News