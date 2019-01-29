Teens wanted in Village attack on man defending elderly couple

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened at a McDonald's in the East Village.

Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police say three people attacked a good Samaritan who tried to stop them from harassing an elderly couple at a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, and they're hoping new photos of the suspects will lead to arrests.

The attack happened last month in the East Village.

Authorities say the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the 44-year-old victim and then ran away.

The man wasn't seriously hurt, but was treated at Beth Israel Hospital.

The first suspect is a black male, 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.

The second individual is a black female, 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds with red or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, red and yellow pants and gray and white sneakers.

The third suspect is a black male 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a red hooded sweater, a beige jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackteenagersmcdonald'sEast VillageManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
LIVE - AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow, brutal cold
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
NY woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Queens buildings
Annual homeless count begins in New York City
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
Show More
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
New video shows suspects wanted in fatal Brooklyn shooting
2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark
More News