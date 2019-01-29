Police say three people attacked a good Samaritan who tried to stop them from harassing an elderly couple at a McDonald's restaurant in Manhattan, and they're hoping new photos of the suspects will lead to arrests.The attack happened last month in the East Village.Authorities say the suspects repeatedly punched and kicked the 44-year-old victim and then ran away.The man wasn't seriously hurt, but was treated at Beth Israel Hospital.The first suspect is a black male, 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-7 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black and white sneakers.The second individual is a black female, 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds with red or light brown hair. She was last seen wearing gray hooded sweater, a black jacket, red and yellow pants and gray and white sneakers.The third suspect is a black male 14 to 17 years old, 5-foot-5 and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a red hooded sweater, a beige jacket and blue jeans.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------