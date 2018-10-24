Teens wanted in robberies of at least 7 Midtown restaurants and customers

The suspects are teens and have struck at least 7 times.

MIDTOWN (WABC) --
Police are searching for a group of young thieves targeting restaurants and their customers in Midtown.

Investigators say the suspects are teenagers and have struck at least seven times.

They say one or two of the teens distract employees or customers, while the others grab their personal belongings.

In some cases, workers asked them to leave and the suspects have gotten violent, at times threatening them with a knife.

The robberies began back in September with the most recent happening just this past Sunday.

The restaurants targeted include Thalia, Playwright, Ageha, Mean Fiddler, House of Brews, Mee Noodle Shop, and Swing 46 Jazz.

The suspects are all described as black or dark-skinned male Hispanics between 14 and 18 years old.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
