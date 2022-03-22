Widespread damage reported in Texas after severe thunderstorms swept the area, tornado touches down

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11667577" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> About one-third of new COVID-19 cases are the new BA-2 subvariant which has been described as more transmissible

TEXAS (WABC) -- Officials in several north Texas towns reported widespread damage after severe thunderstorms swept through the area Monday night.At least one tornado touched down in the northern town of Bowie.And in the nearby city of Round Rock, a camera at a local television station appears to have taken a direct hit from a tornado.Authorities in Jacksboro are reporting damage throughout the city which lies about 60 miles Northwest of Fort Worth.Photos of a school in that area show part of the roof and exterior have been torn away.There are no reports of serious injuries at this time.----------