NJ Transit adding service for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- With increased and closer to pre-pandemic travel expected for Thanksgiving, NJ Transit is adding service for the holiday.

Before the pandemic, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving was typically the busiest day of the year at Newark Airport's rail station, with ridership levels about twice that of a typical weekday. To accommodate the increased holiday travel and provide additional capacity for customers traveling to Newark Liberty International Airport, as well as those leaving work early to begin the festivities, NJ Transit will once again offer "early getaway" rail and bus service on Wednesday, November 24.

Customers are required to wear masks while inside waiting rooms and on board all public transit vehicles regardless of physical distance through January 18, 2022, per the Transit Security Administration's (TSA's) federal directive.

For the Thanksgiving holiday, NJ Transit's Family SuperSaver Fare, which allows up to two children 11 and younger to travel free with each fare-paying adult, will be in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 24 until 6 a.m. Monday, November 29.

On Thanksgiving Day, November 25, NJ Transit will add extra trains and buses to the schedule in the morning and early afternoon hours to accommodate customers traveling to/from the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

Then on Friday, November 26, traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year, bus service will be offered to shopping centers throughout New Jersey. Rail service will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule with additional service for those working this day.

NJ Transit customer service representatives and customer ambassadors will be deployed at major facilities throughout the holiday weekend to assist customers with their travels.

Special holiday timetables are available on njtransit.com.

Customers are urged to purchase their tickets early - round trip preferably - to avoid lines at ticket windows and Ticket Vending Machines.. To avoid lines altogether, purchase your tickets on your mobile device by downloading NJ Transit's mobile app available free at the App Store and Google Play.

For complete schedule and fare information, customers may visit njtransit.com, use NJ TRANSIT's mobile app, or call 973-275-5555.

