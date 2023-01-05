Meet the 30 ladies looking for love on 'The Bachelor' 2023
The 27th season of 'The Bachelor' premieres Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.
LOS ANGELES -- Meet the 30 women looking to find love on "The Bachelor" with Zach Shallcross.
The new season premieres Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC.
Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
From San Diego to Fargo to New York City, and from a makeup artist to a neonatal nurse to a rodeo racer, Shallcross will have women from all over the country vying for his heart.
"We all want Zach, so the claws are going to come out," one of the contestants says in a newly released preview of the season.
The 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, was introduced as the next Bachelor during the live "After the Final Rose" special following the season 17 finale of "The Bachelorette."
Producers describe Shallcross as "a family man at heart" who splits time between Texas and Orange County.
SEE ALSO: On The Red Carpet previews new movies, shows for January
"His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner," according to producers.
Meet the contestants Aly, 26 Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Anastasia, 30 Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Ariel, 28 Ariel, 28, a marketing executive from New York City, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Bailey, 27 Bailey, 27, an executive recruiter from Nashville, Tenn. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Rebecca "Becca," 25 Rebecca, “Becca,” 25, a nursing student from Burbank, Calif. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Brianna, 24 Brianna, 24, an entrepreneur and America’s First Impression Rose Winner from Jersey City, N.J. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Brooklyn, 25 Brooklyn, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Cara, 27 Cara, 27, a corporate recruiter from Pittsburgh, Penn. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Cat, 26 Cat, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Charity, 26 Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Christina Mandrell, 26 Christina Mandrell, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Davia, 25 Davia, 25, a marketing manager from Charleston, S.C. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Gabriella "Gabi," 25 Gabriella “Gabi,” 25, an account executive from Pittsford, Vt. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Genevie, 26 Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Greer, 24 Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Holland, 24 Holland, 24, an insurance marketer from Boca Raton, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Jessica "Jess," 23 Jessica “Jess,” 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Kaitlyn "Kaity," 27 Kaitlyn “Kaity,” 27, an ER nurse from Austin, Texas. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Katherine, 26 Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Kimberly, 30 Kimberly, 30, a hospitality manager from Los Angeles, Calif. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Kylee, 25 Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Chandralekha "Lekha," 29 Chandralekha “Lekha,” 29, a financial advisor from Miami, Fla. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Madison, 26 Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Mercedes, 24 Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Olivia L., 24 Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Olivia M., 25 Olivia M., 25, a stylist from Cincinnati, Ohio. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Sonia, 29 Sonia, 29, a project manager from Long Island, N.Y. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Vanessa, 23 Vanessa, 23, a restaurant marketer from Baton Rouge, L.A. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Victoria J., 30 Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth Viktoria E., 29 Viktoria E., 29, a nanny from Vienna, Austria. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
The 27th season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, Jan. 23, at 8/7c on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.
Copyright © 2023 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.