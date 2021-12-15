the countdown

The Countdown: Cuomo ordered to repay book proceeds; House nears vote on Meadows

The Countdown: Cuomo ordered to repay book proceeds; Meadows vote looms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "The Countdown" is here to get you caught up with all of the day's political news.

Ethics commission orders ex-Gov. Cuomo to repay proceeds of $5.1M book deal

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was ordered Tuesday to turn over to the state Attorney General's Office the proceeds of his pandemic leadership book "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."

Jan. 6 panel votes for contempt charges against Mark Meadows
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers demand his testimony about then-President Donald Trump's actions before and during the attack.

NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams meets with White House leadership
New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams was in the nation's capitol Tuesday night following a top level meeting at the White House. Adams was one of 10 newly-elected mayors to take part in a meeting with cabinet-level members of the Biden administration. They discussed various issues including rising crime rates.

