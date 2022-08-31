The Countdown: Latest on conceal carry ban in Times Square

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we dive deeper into Tuesday's New York City Council hearing on the impending conceal carry ban in Times Square.

The new law, which takes effect Thursday, designates Times Square as a "sensitive area" and off limits to concealed guns.

City Council members debated how the new law will be enforced and how permitted gun owners won't be punished.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Murphy announces funding for mapping of all NJ schools

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced $6.5 million in funding for a statewide school security initiative to collect and digitize school building blueprints for first responders.

President Biden gun crime prevention

Guns were on the mind of Democrats at every level of government Tuesday. President Joe Biden left Andrews Air Force Base enroute to Pennsylvania, where he made the case for his own crime prevention plans.

Trump FBI raid latest

The Justice Department, adhering to a federal judge's order, filed their response to former President Donald Trump's motion requesting a special master be appointed. Meanwhile, Department of Justice investigators say they have reviewed the documents taken from Trump to weed out any attorney-client privilege conflicts.