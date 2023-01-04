The Countdown: Chaos plays out in Congress over House speaker vote

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we detail the chaos that played out in Congress Tuesday after the House failed to elect a speaker.

After three rounds of votes, the House adjourned without a new speaker.

Republican Kevin McCarthy was unable to drum up enough support for the role, so far.

The House will resume Wednesday at noon.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries appeared likely to have the votes to become minority leader.

Here are the other headlines from Tuesday's show:

Damar Hamlin injury update

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday, although family and friends expressed some optimism after he went into cardiac arrest following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. It's still unknown what caused the cardiac arrest. The game was suspended and will resume, but no date has been set yet.

Line swells around Vatican to bid farewell to Pope Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday, the last day of 2022. He was 95.

Subway shooter pleads guilty

Sunset Park subway shooter Frank James pleaded guilty to federal terrorism charges on Tuesday. The 63-year-old admitted to setting off smoke bombs before he opened fire on a northbound N train as it pulled into the 36th Street station last April. James faces a possible life sentence.

FTX founder pleads not guilty

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform as a judge set a tentative trial date for October.

