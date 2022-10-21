The Countdown: Kevin Spacey verdict; NYC asylum seekers

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest on Kevin Spacey, who was cleared of accusations that he molested actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was 14.

The jury deliberated for less than 90 minutes on Thursday before coming to the verdict.

Rapp had been seeking $40 million in damages. Spacey's attorneys left court as if the jury's decision was never in doubt.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

NYC asylum seekers

More than 21,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City, creating a log jam in the nation's biggest sanctuary city. But now one of the bigger problems the migrants are facing is the issue of getting permits to work. The process of applying for asylum so migrants can work in the U.S. legally is daunting and can actually keep them from earning a paycheck for more than a year. We spoke to immigration attorney and Cornell Professor Jaclyn Kelley-Widmer about the confusing process.

U.K.'s Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns after 6-week term

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned Thursday -- bowing to the inevitable after a tumultuous, short-lived term in which her policies triggered turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her party that obliterated her authority. Making a hastily scheduled statement outside her 10 Downing Street office, Truss acknowledged that "I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party."

NOAA winter outlook

The leaves are falling and temperatures are dropping across much of the country, but just how cold and snowy will it get this winter? Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their winter weather outlook on Thursday. Our very own triple-dip La Nina expert meteorologist Dani Beckstrom breaks it down.

