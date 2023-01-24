The Countdown: Latest mass shooting sends wave of fear through Asian community

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest details on the deadly mass shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California.

Authorities searched for a motive for the gunman who killed 11 people at a Los Angeles-area ballroom dance club during Lunar New Year celebrations, slayings that sent a wave of fear through Asian American communities and cast a shadow over festivities nationwide.

ABC News' Reena Roy has the latest developments.

Here are the other headlines from Monday's show:

Into the mind of Idaho murder suspect

Investigative reporter Kristin Thorne sat down with forensic psychiatrist Carole Lieberman who attempts to get inside the mind of the Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in November. Some experts, including Lieberman, have suggested that the murder was part of the so-called 'incel' movement.

NYC asylum seekers

Mayor Eric Adams defended his decision to send some asylum seekers to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Workers on Monday brought in generators and porta-potties. Critics say the location is too far from where people can go to seek services, but the mayor says the city will help everyone it can.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

