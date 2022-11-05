The Countdown: Marathon weekend festivities, election day nears

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we cover the festivities leading up to the TCS New York City Marathon.

The Opening Ceremony celebration was held at the finish line in Central Park Friday to kick off race weekend.

And while the weekend's warm weather will be great for most, Meteorologist Lee Goldberg says it could be a little hot for runners.

He tells us whether or not the warm temperatures could slow their stride.

Here are the other headlines from Friday's show:

New York gubernatorial race

We are now four days away from election day and Governor Kathy Hochul is turning to Democratic political heavy hitters to try and help win the race for New York governor. On Friday, she announced she will be campaigning with former President Bill Clinton in Brooklyn Saturday. Over in Manhattan, her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin held a campaign event in the West Village. It was at pier 45 where a jogger was raped by a man with a lengthy criminal history. Zeldin was met by some protestors claiming he was taking advantage of the horrific attack by turning it into a campaign stop.

David Paterson, George Pataki interview

Who better to dig deeper into a competitive race for governor of New York than a couple of former New York governors. Bill Ritter sat down with Democrat David Paterson and Republican George Pataki to discuss this election and much more.

Bivalent COVID boosters

As we head into winter, Pfizer says its new bivalent COVID booster shot is providing better protection against the omicron subvariant. Pfizer says recent data shows people who get the bivalent booster have a stronger immune response against the BA-4 and BA-5 subvariants compared to those who did not get the shot. Also, the new booster quadruples the levels of antibodies in people 55 and older.

