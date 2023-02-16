The Countdown: Emotional scene fills courtroom during Buffalo shooter's sentencing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have more on the raw emotion that boiled over in a courtroom in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron, 19, was convicted in the racist mass murder of 10 innocent people in a supermarket last year. He was sentenced to life without parole.

Family and friends of victims shared their heartbreaking stories ahead of the judge's decision.

ABC's Jaclyn Lee was outside the courtroom in Buffalo with the latest.

Meanwhile, mass shootings this year continue to climb. There have now been 71 in just a month and a half, including another one in Buffalo on Tuesday that injured several people. At this time last year, there had been 50 mass shootings.

Here are some of the other headlines from Wednesday's show:

George Santos scandal

In Queens on Wednesday, dozens of constituents marched to Congressman George Santos' district office. They came with a petition signed by more than 35,000 people demanding the congressman step down. As for a new scandal, it involves an Amish dog breeder who says back in 2017, Santos stole puppies from him using bad checks.

Mayor Adams travels to Albany

New York City Mayor Eric Adams went to Albany Wednesday hoping to come back with much-needed funds for the city. But the mayor is also pleading for changes to the bail reform laws. When it came to funds, Mayor Adams made his case for why the city needs financial aid to deal with flood of asylum seekers. He says the city will spend more than $4 billion on the crisis by the middle of next year.

