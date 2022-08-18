The Countdown: Concerns grow over polio in New York

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest details after polio was discovered in the water in New York state.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we have the latest details after polio was discovered in the water in New York state.

Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis spoke with Montefiore Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Brenda Anosike about concerns over the reemergence of the virus in New York.

Here are the other headlines from Wednesday's show

Class Size in New York

'Class Size Matters' Executive Director Leonie Haimson talks with Mike Marza about the benefits of last year's sudden reduction in class size in response to the pandemic, and where the fight to make permanent changes stands in state government.

Giuliani Faces Grand Jury In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani faced hours of questioning Wednesday before a special grand jury in Atlanta as a target of an investigation into attempts by former President Donald Trump and others to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia. It's unclear how much the former New York mayor and attorney for Trump was willing to say after his lawyers were informed Monday that he's a target of the investigation.

You can watch 'The Countdown' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.