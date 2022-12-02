The Countdown: Officer killed in crash; current state of Twitter

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we follow a tragedy in Westchester, where a police sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation found that the police sergeant, who was on-duty driving an unmarked police vehicle, was traveling westbound on Tuckahoe Road when a BMW sedan traveling eastbound apparently lost control and crossed into the opposite lanes, striking the sergeant's vehicle and a Westchester County Bee-Line bus.

The officer, a 24-year veteran of the Yonkers Police Department, was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

In addition, we have the latest on the current state of the social media giant Twitter.

There's no doubt the most talked about social media platform in the news these days is Twitter.

It's no surprise, given it's now owned by the world's richest man, Elon Musk.

But where does Twitter really sit in the public consciousness and who is driving the conversation?

We spoke with ABC's Deirdre Bolton about all that and more.

