Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club to host annual 'Decorator Show House' fundraiser

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- If you're looking to re-decorate your home, here's a little bit of inspiration.

Designers from all over the country are coming together in a townhome on the Upper East Side to show off their skills.

The annual fundraiser for Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club dates back almost 50 years.

Doors are set to open to the public on Thursday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Upon entering the Kips Bay decorator house, you can expect a mix of whimsy and opulence.

That includes a forest green claw foot, hand painted 3-D wall covering in the heart of the home and a kitchen with a jaw dropping cooking suite. Designer Mikel Welch said luxury experiences that the decorator house offers shouldn't be limited to just the wealthy.

"Everyone doesn't have the same disposable income but that doesn't mean you shouldn't have access to luxury," he said.

It's all at your fingers tips inside the gorgeous townhouse on East 65th Street.

Twenty-four talented designers have transformed each and every inch of what was a completely blank slate.

You can buy tickets and take this all in. It's a fundraiser for the Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club.

There are nine locations in the Bronx.

Nazira Handal, Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club, noted how important the decorator house fundraiser is to boosting the organization's budget.

"It represents 30% of our operating budget, so without the show house and design industry backing us, we wouldn't be able to operate," she said.

Items are imported from all over the world, including a chair made in Brussels, which was a perfect compliment to the safari-themed family game room on display at the house.

