The Vault: Mob boss John Gotti, the "Teflon Don," convicted

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

John Gotti Conviction: Watch original Eyewitness News coverage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On April 2, 1992, mob boss John Gotti was convicted in New York of murder and racketeering; he was later sentenced to life, and died in prison.

Eyewitness News was there as the "Teflon Don," who had escaped justice for so long was finally found guilty.


In this episode of the Vault, we revisit Eyewitness News coverage from that day.

With reports from outside of the courtroom and in the New York City neighborhoods Gotti reigned over the mob, relive the shocking conclusion to one of the most notorious mobster to have ever lived.


Watch the full Vault episode in the video player above.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymurdervaultracketeeringmob
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4-year-old boy survives fall out 6-story window in NYC
Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station
Homeless man removed from building after 7 On Your Side report
White House to extend student loan pause through August
AccuWeather Alert: Soggy start
Pregnant woman robbed, shoved to the ground in Queens
Woman fired for posing as reporter at NYC press conference over masks
Show More
Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal
Legislators propose later start time for NJ high schools
Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of NYC grocery store
Obama touts health care law, calls it 'high point' of tenure
NJ school warns parents of potentially dangerous 'Assassins' game
More TOP STORIES News