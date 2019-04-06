burglary

Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes from church in Howard Beach, Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are searching for the people who were caught on camera stealing money from donation boxes inside a Queens church.

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Police are searching for the people who were caught on camera stealing money from donation boxes inside a Queens church.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Helen's Church on 83rd Street in Howard Beach.

In total, a woman and her accomplice stole around $400 from four separate donation boxes, police said.

Police shared surveillance video of the burglary, showing the woman turning a donation box upside down and fishing the money that falls out.



They said a man helped the robber break into the church's front door.

Police described the female burglar as a black woman in her 40s and the male as a black man in his late 30s.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
howard beachqueensnew york cityburglarychurch
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Windows smashed, cars burglarized during NJ charity event
Ducati, high-end watches among items stolen in NYC burglary spree
Alleged burglar found stuck in dentist office's ceiling
Video: Homeowner chases would-be burglars out of NYC home
TOP STORIES
Husband, girlfriend charged with murder in death of NYC mom
Man charged with terrorism in gun scare at FIT in Manhattan
Catholic Church to develop NYC properties into low-income housing
Judge rules against Rockland County's state of emergency
NJ city to require illuminated signs on all rideshare vehicles
Correction officer arrested on gun, sex abuse charges
Rep: Jagger doing well after heart surgery in NYC
Show More
Mayor makes plans to crack down on dog waste in NYC
Infant deaths prompt warning about Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play
NY limo crash: Operator charged with 20 counts of manslaughter
Woman gets 20 years to life in prison for fatal subway shove
3-alarm fire tears through storefronts in Queens
More TOP STORIES News