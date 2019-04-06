Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes from church in Howard Beach, Queens

🚨WANTED for a Burglary that occurred inside of St Helens Roman Catholic Church 157-10 83 Street #howardbeach #queens On 4/4/19 @ 3:00 AM 💰Reward up to $2500 👀Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/tinrzb76Ij