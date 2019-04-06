Thieves steal hundreds from donation boxes from church in Howard Beach, Queens

It happened around 3:00 p.m. Thursday at St. Helen's Church on 83rd Street in Howard Beach.
In total, a woman and her accomplice stole around $400 from four separate donation boxes, police said.
Police shared surveillance video of the burglary, showing the woman turning a donation box upside down and fishing the money that falls out.
🚨WANTED for a Burglary that occurred inside of St Helens Roman Catholic Church 157-10 83 Street #howardbeach #queens On 4/4/19 @ 3:00 AM 💰Reward up to $2500 👀Seen them? Know who they are?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are ANONYMOUS! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/tinrzb76Ij— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) April 6, 2019
They said a man helped the robber break into the church's front door.
Police described the female burglar as a black woman in her 40s and the male as a black man in his late 30s.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
