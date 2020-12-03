Thieves use sledgehammers to steal $25,000 in watches from New York City store

MIDTOWN, Manhattan -- Police say $25,000 worth of high-end watches were stolen from a luxury jewelry store in Midtown.

The theft was reported at the Tourneau shop on 53rd and Madison around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Ice-T says his 'no-masker' father-in-law is no longer a COVID-19 denier after 40 days in ICU
EMBED More News Videos

Ice-T says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.



Two thieves used sledgehammers to smash the front windows to get into the store.

Once inside, the pair grabbed about 100 watches.

Detectives say they drove away in a black Kia Optima sedan.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

TRENDING NOW | Former Long Island firefighter develops firehose fitness tool, wins big on 'Shark Tank'
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on a former volunteer firefighter from Long Island who just won big on ABC's "Shark Tanks" for her new fitness device.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citytheftrobberyjewelry theftjewelry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Police find massive crowd partying at rented LI home
NYC school delays reopening due to positive COVID cases
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New Yorkers
Hospital workers save colleague, who wakes from coma with new heart
Tradition lives on as NYC Ballet set to stream 'Nutcracker'
Drake releases line of scented candles that smell like him
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Show More
27-year-old recruit dies after losing consciousness in police training
Trump posts 46-minute speech on election despite no evidence of fraud
Rapper Casanova wanted, among 18 charged in gang bust
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
Doctor comes out of retirement twice to help during COVID
More TOP STORIES News