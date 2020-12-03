Thieves use sledgehammers to steal $25,000 in watches from New York City store

The theft was reported at the Tourneau shop on 53rd and Madison around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Two thieves used sledgehammers to smash the front windows to get into the store.
Once inside, the pair grabbed about 100 watches.
Detectives say they drove away in a black Kia Optima sedan.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
