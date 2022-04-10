tiempo

Tiempo: Antonio Reynoso is the new Brooklyn Borough President

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Tiempo, the borough of Brooklyn has a new president and he's Latino.

Antonio Reynoso made history in January when voters elected him as Brooklyn's first-ever Latino borough president.

We had him on the show years ago when he was a young, newly-elected city councilman.

Today we asked him about his new role and his plans for the future of the borough.

And we learn about the expanding New York City summer youth employment program.

There are about 100,000 summer job opportunities available for people from 14-years-old to 24-year-old.

The expansion is a part of the city's plan to keep young people engaged and active during the summer.

We talk to one of the non-profits involved in the program and learn more about the many available jobs through the expansion.
MORE: Watch more episodes of Tiempo here!
Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.
